Skoronski (illness), who is ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers recently had an appendectomy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the nature of Skoronski's illness now known, the rookie offensive lineman out of Northwestern could be in danger of missing time beyond Week 2, given that appendectomies typically require a multi-week recovery period. Xavier Newman is expected to step in as the Titans' starting left guard in place of Skoronski on Sunday.