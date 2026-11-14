The Titans placed Skoronski (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Skoronski was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury that he picked up in Week 8 against the Bengals. Now that he's on IR, the fourth-year offensive lineman will be required to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 14 against the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 13. James Hudson and Garrett Dellinger figure to be the top candidates to start at left guard in Skoronski's absence.