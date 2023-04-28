The Titans selected Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

Tennessee had been rumored to be in play to trade up for a quarterback but ultimately stood pat and addressed a major need. Mike Clay of ESPN.com rated the Tennessee offensive line as the worst in the NFL coming into the draft, and Skoronski will immediately help improve it. The Northwestern product was a three-year starter at left tackle in Evanston and earned unanimous All-American honors in 2022. At 6-foot-4 with short arms (32.25 in.), Skoronski will likely be better cast as a guard in the NFL.