Skoronski (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Skoronski injured his hamstring against the Bengals in Week 8, and the Week 9 bye did not provide enough recovery time to return for Week 10. Garrett Dellinger filled in for left guard following Skoronski's injury, although head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that he has not committed to a starting LG for Sunday's AFC South tilt. Skoronski's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 22.