Supernaw (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though Supernaw is available Sunday, the Titans are dressing four tight ends for the contest, an indication the 27-year-old isn't fully healthy. With just four receptions on the season, Supernaw doesn't have much of a role in the passing game even in times of better health.