Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Active for Week 15
Supernaw (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Though Supernaw is available Sunday, the Titans are dressing four tight ends for the contest, an indication the 27-year-old isn't fully healthy. With just four receptions on the season, Supernaw doesn't have much of a role in the passing game even in times of better health.
More News
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Gets Week 13 catch•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: One catch in Week 3•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Re-signs with Titans•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.