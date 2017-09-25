Play

Supernaw caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle.

The blocking tight end will remain a fantasy non-factor even if Tennessee gets hit by the injury bug at the position. Supernaw's totals of eight catches for 97 yards in 35 games with the Titans equate to one strong performance from starting tight end Delanie Walker.

