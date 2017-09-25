Titans' Phillip Supernaw: One catch in Week 3
Supernaw caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle.
The blocking tight end will remain a fantasy non-factor even if Tennessee gets hit by the injury bug at the position. Supernaw's totals of eight catches for 97 yards in 35 games with the Titans equate to one strong performance from starting tight end Delanie Walker.
More News
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...