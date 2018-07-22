Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Placed on PUP list
Supernaw has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to an undisclosed injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Not much is known about the tight end's current status, but Supernaw has missed the entirety of the team's offseason workouts. There is a chance he could be added to the active roster before camp officially begins on Thursday, although at this point that seems unlikely.
