Supernaw caught both of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Supernaw's 11-yard score was the first of his career. The blocking specialist remains a distant third behind Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith on the tight end depth chart, which makes sense considering the 27-year-old Supernaw has never topped four catches or 62 yards in a season.