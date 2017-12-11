Supernaw sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Supernaw failed to catch his lone target of the game, and the severity of the injury remains unclear. The 27-year-old's status for Week 15 isn't likely to become clear until the Titans resume practice Wednesday.

