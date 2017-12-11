Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Suffers ankle injury
Supernaw sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Supernaw failed to catch his lone target of the game, and the severity of the injury remains unclear. The 27-year-old's status for Week 15 isn't likely to become clear until the Titans resume practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Gets Week 13 catch•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: One catch in Week 3•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Re-signs with Titans•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Won't be tendered•
-
Titans' Phillip Supernaw: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...