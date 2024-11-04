Diggs sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury during Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Diggs was forced out of Sunday's game in the first half after the injury, which will now require surgery to address. His absence will be a substantial blow to Tennessee's defensive backfield and thrust Mike Brown into a starting role at safety next to Amani Hooker.
