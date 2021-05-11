site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-quenton-meeks-agrees-to-terms-with-titans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Quenton Meeks: Agrees to terms with Titans
By
RotoWire Staff
May 11, 2021
at
4:08 pm ET 1 min read
Meeks has signed a contract with the Titans.
The terms of the deal have not yet been made available. Meeks has appeared in 14 games over the past three seasons, starting one. He has eight career tackles and should provide depth in Tennessee's secondary.
More News
03/17/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/09/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
12/03/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
12/02/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read