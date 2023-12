Bohanna (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Bohanna popped up on the injury report Thursday, when he didn't practice due to a personal issue. The defensive end returned to a full practice session Friday, but the issue will keep him out of Sunday's contest against the Texans. Since signing with Tennessee in mid-December, Bohanna has gotten into two games, totaling 28 defensive snaps and tallying three tackles (one solo).