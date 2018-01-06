Titans' Quinton Spain: Active Saturday
Spain (back) will be available for Saturday's playoff matchup against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Spain was considered questionable due to a back issue heading into the weekend, but will play through any remaining discomfort. Corey Levin would likely fill in at left guard should he ultimately suffer a setback.
