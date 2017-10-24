Titans' Quinton Spain: Battling turf toe
Spain sustained a turf toe injury in Sunday's overtime victory over the Browns, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Spain will likely need to illustrate significant progress in practice as turf toe injuries can be fairly difficult to shake off. The Titans' bye week comes at the perfect time for the 26-year-old.
