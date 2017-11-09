Spain (toe) did not participate at the Titans practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Spain's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals was in doubt to start the week, and things continue to trend toward him not being able to play. The 26-year-old hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury against the Browns in Week 7 and he has no definitive recovery timetable at this point.

