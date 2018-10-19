Spain (shoulder) missed practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Spain has still yet to participate in practice this week, putting his status in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Chargers. His absence would be bad news for one of the league's most inefficient offenses, downgrading an already troubled rushing attack. If Spain is unable to suit up, Corey Levin will likely see the majority of snaps at left guard.

