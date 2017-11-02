Titans' Quinton Spain: Out Sunday with turf toe
Spain (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Spain suffered the turf toe injury in the Titan's win two weeks ago over the Browns, but even after the bye week, it looks like its still nagging the lineman. Brain Schwenke will start at left guard in Spain's absence.
