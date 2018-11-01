Titans' Quinton Spain: Practices in full
Spain (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Spain appears to have made good use of Tennessee's bye week and recovered from shoulder injury sustained in Week 6. The Titans will benefit from the return of their starting left guard during Monday's matchup against the Cowboys, barring any setbacks.
