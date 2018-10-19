Spain (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Spain still has yet to participate in practice this weak, and appears increasingly unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The Titan's already-struggling offensive line would be hurt by Spain's absence, lowering the fantasy appeal of Tennessee's rushing attack and passing game. Corey Levin will likely slot into to the left guard position if Spain misses any time.

