Titans' Quinton Spain: Questionable with back injury
Spain (back) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.
Spain missed two games earlier in the season due to a turf toe injury but has started in every other contest. Look for more updates to come Saturday during warm ups, with Corey Levin serving as the likely replacement should Spain be ruled out.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.