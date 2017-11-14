Spain (toe) was estimated to be a full participant at the Titans' walkthrough Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Spain did not play Sunday after not practicing last week, so this is a good sign, even if it is just a walkthrough. The 26-year-old appears on track to play Thursday against the Steelers, but Tuesday and Wednesday's practice sessions should provide a clearer indication on his game status.