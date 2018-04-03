Titans' Quinton Spain: Signs tender
Spain signed his restricted free agent tender Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Spain will remain in Tennessee after starting 33 games at left guard for the Titans over the past three seasons. The Titans also added Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile this offseason, which will likely lead to training camp battle for the starting left guard position come August.
