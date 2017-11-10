Spain (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Spain did not practice again this week as he continues to battled the turf toe injury he suffered in Week 7. Brian Schwenke has slotted in previously at left guard in his absence, but Corey Levin is also a possibility.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories