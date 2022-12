McMath saw four targets but failed to record a catch in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.

McMath made his season debut after spending the entire campaign on injured reserve with a hip injury. He saw the majority of his opportunity late in the game as the Titans were forced to abandon the run while playing from two scores down. McMath isn't likely to see a significant role in the Tennessee offense, particularly once Treylon Burks (concussion) is able to return.