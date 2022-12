McMath recorded one catch on two targets for 39 yards in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

McMath played only 15 snaps, the fifth-highest number among the Titans' receiving corps. However, he still managed to finish tied for the second-most yards on the team thanks to a long reception early in the second quarter. McMath has yet to play more than 34 percent of offensive snaps across four games this season, leaving him with minimal opportunity to make an impact on the stat sheet.