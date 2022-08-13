McMath caught his lone target for 48 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens.
McMath has turned heads early on in training camp with a series of strong performances. He still wasn't overly involved in the offense in the Titans' opening preseason game, though he did make the most of his lone reception on a deep pass down the field from Malik Willis. McMath managed only two receptions in his rookie season, and he is currently competing with fellow second-year wideout Dez Fitzpatrick for the fifth spot on the wide receiver depth chart in Tennessee.