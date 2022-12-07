Tennessee designated McMath (undisclosed) to return from its injured reserve list Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The designation opens a 21-day practice window during which the Titans will be able to activate McMath and make him eligible for game action again. The 2021 sixth-rounder has yet to make his 2022 debut, but with Tennessee thin at wide receiver, he could be in line for a significant role as soon as he's ready to return.