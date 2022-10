McMath (undisclosed) is not expected to return for Week 7 versus the Colts, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

McMath has been out since Aug. 31 while on injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that the wide receiver wouldn't be back for Week 7, but he "might be back eventually". With the vague answer from Vrabel, it doesn't seem likely that McMath is a large part of Tennessee's game plan moving forward.