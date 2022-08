The Titans placed McMath (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

McMath originally made the 53-man roster, but after being placed on injured reserve, he'll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The 2021 sixth-round pick appeared in nine games as a rookie, catching two of six targets for eight yards, and submitted a strong training camp. It's unclear what his role will be when he's activated from IR.