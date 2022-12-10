McMath (hip) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
The 2021 sixth-round pick hasn't played this season after suffering a major hip injury back during training camp. McMath was used sparingly in his rookie season accumulating just two catches for eight yards across 106 offensive snaps, but given the team's lack of standout depth at wide receiver and injuries to both Treylon Burks (concussion) and C.J. Board (ribs), it's possible McMath could be a relevant factor offensively for the first time in his career.