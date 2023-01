McMath recorded two receptions on eight targets for 40 yards across five games in 2022.

McMath was sidelined with an undisclosed injury for nearly the entire season, though he managed to make his debut in Week 14. He made his biggest impact in a Week 17 matchup against Dallas when he hauled in a deep pass for 39 yards. McMath will likely find himself on the roster bubble with the Titans during training camp heading into the 2023 campaign.