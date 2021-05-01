The Titans selected McMath in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

McMath compiled a total of 33 receptions, 522 receiving yards and four touchdowns across three seasons buried behind a number of star wideouts at LSU, but he was an excellent special teamer as both a returner and gunner. At the very least, McMath will likely make the roster as a special teams player, but given the lack of quality depth behind A.J. Brown, it's possible McMath could emerge as a No. 3 WR as soon as this year.