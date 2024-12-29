The Titans signed McMillan from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

McMillan started the season with the Patriots, registering 45 tackles (25 solo) and one pass defense across nine regular-season games before being waived in early November. He signed with the Titans' practice squad this past Tuesday, and he'll now be on the 53-man roster for the final two games of the regular season. McMillan will provide depth at inside linebacker behind James Williams and Luke Gifford.