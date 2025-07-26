The Titans signed Keyton on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Keyton will provide Tennessee extra depth at receiver as Treylon Burks is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after suffering a broken collarbone in practice Friday. Keyton caught one pass for seven yards across eight outings with the Raiders last season and will spend the remainder of the summer competing for a spot on the Titans' final roster.