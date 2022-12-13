Bullock did not attempt a field goal and made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.

Bullock has failed to make multiple field goals in five consecutive games, and Sunday marked the third time that he has not made any field goals in a contest this season. He did convert his two lone chances of the game, knocking in a pair of extra-point attempts. Bullock has been accurate this season, but the poor state of the Titans' offense has limited his chances to make an impact.