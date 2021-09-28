Bullock made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Colts.

Bullock made a field goal from 32 yards away to put the Titans up by two scores with just under three minutes left in the game. Prior to Sunday's contest, coach Mike Vrabel stated the Bullock wasn't guaranteed his job moving forward as Sam Ficken (groin) is eligible to come off injured reserve at any point. On the other hand, Bullock has now made clutch kicks in each of the team's last two games that have helped secure victories. Seemingly, that would buy him at least one more contest as the Titans' kicker, though that hasn't been made official.