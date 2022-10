Bullock made all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts.

Bullock drilled kicks from 48, 38, 28 and 27 yards while accounting for 13 of the Titans' 19 points. The effort marked only the second time this season that Bullock has made multiple field goals. However, he's converted when called up, as he's made eight of his nine field-goal attempts and all 13 of his extra-point attempts on the campaign.