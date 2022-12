Bullock made his lone field-goal attempt and also converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Bullock returned from a two-game absence caused by a calf injury but wasn't afforded many opportunities given the blowout loss. However, he delivered when called upon, converting a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Bullock has now failed to make multiple field goals in a game in each of his last four contests.