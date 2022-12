Bullock (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Bullock missed the last two games due to a right calf injury, but he fully participated in each of the team's practice sessions this week and will be able to return to action against Philadelphia. The 32-year-old has converted 11 of 13 field-goal attempts while making all 19 of his extra-point tries this year.