Bullock (calf) was estimated to have not participated in Monday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Davenport, Bullock injured himself in Sunday's warmup, which made his status for the game tenuous. He managed to play through the issue and made all three of his kicks, including two extra points and a 35-yard field goal. Now, Bullock will have to turn his attention to getting healthy as the Titans head into a Week 11 matchup against the Packers on Thursday. The team currently doesn't have a kicker on the practice squad, so if Bullock is unable to go, Tennessee will almost certainly have to make a roster move.