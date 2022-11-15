Bullock (calf) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Bullock wasn't known to be nursing an injury until he popped up on the Titans' first Week 11 report Monday, when he was estimated as a non-participant due to a right calf injury. With Bullock remaining off the field Tuesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrable suggsted the 32-year-old could be a game-time call ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Packers, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. If Bullock isn't available this week, Josh Lambo -- whom the Titans signed to their practice squad Tuesday -- will step in to handle kicking duties.