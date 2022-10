Bullock made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders. He did not attempt a field goal.

Bullock wasn't asked to do much in Week 5, a continuation of his usage this season. He has attempted only two field goals combined across his last four games, instead limited to 10 extra-point attempts in that same span. For the season, Bullock has 24 total points across five matchups.