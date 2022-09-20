site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Randy Bullock: Makes only kick
RotoWire Staff
Bullock did not attempt any field goals, but he made his only extra-point try in Monday night's 41-7 loss to the Bills.
Bullock's opportunities were limited as the Titans were blown out, but he at least made his only attempt after missing a potential game-winner in Week 1.
