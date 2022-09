Bullock made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra point tries during Sunday's 21-20 loss against the Giants.

Bullock connected from 46 and 23 yards out in the second quarter Sunday against the Giants, but he missed a 47-yarder as time expired which would've given Tennessee a 1-0 start on the season. The 32-year-old kicker's next opportunity for points comes next Monday night when the team travels to Buffalo.