Bullock made one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

Bullock missed a 48-yard field goal on the Titans' first offensive possession of the game. He managed to bounce back to make a 29-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter to clinch a victory for Tennessee. Bullock has made nine of his 11 field-goal attempts this season, with both of his misses coming from more than 40 yards away.