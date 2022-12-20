Bullock missed his only field-goal attempt but made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17 -14 loss to the Chargers.
Bullock missed a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, a kick that would have given Tennessee a three-point lead. He has now made only five of eight attempts from 40 yards or further this season. Overall, Bullock has failed to make multiple field goals in each of his last six games.
