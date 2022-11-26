The Titans ruled out Bullock (calf) for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Randy Bullock of the team's official site reports.

Bullock injured his right calf during pregame warmups Week 10 against the Broncos, and while he made his only field-goal attempt and both point-after tries in that game, he hasn't played in the meantime. Josh Lambo filled in for him Week 11 at Green Bay, but he was waived Monday before the Titans designated Caleb Shudak (undisclosed) for return from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday. Now that Shudak has been activated as of Saturday, he'll handle kicking duties for the team until Bullock is healthy enough to do so.