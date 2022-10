Bullock made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Bullock made a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Titans up 17-3, his only major contribution to the victory. He hasn't been asked to do much in recent weeks, but he has not missed a kick since missing a game-winning attempt in Week 1. For the season, Bullock has made four of his five field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra-point attempts.