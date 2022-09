Bullock made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.

Bullock made a 48-yard kick as time expired heading into halftime. After missing a game-winning kick in Week 1, Bullock has made all four of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt. Bullock has accounted for 15 points in three games on the season.