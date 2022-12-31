Bullock made both of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point attempt in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Bullock made both of his field goals in the second quarter, which came from 37 and 29 yards, respectively. The performance marked only the third time this season that Bullock has made multiple field goals in a game, and his first time doing so since Week 7. For the season, Bullock has made 14 of his 17 field-goal attempts and all 27 of his extra-point attempts.